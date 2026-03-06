Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, March 9th (NASDAQ:BHAT)

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, March 9th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, March 6th.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Performance

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,088,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,608,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.03 and a quick ratio of 7.27. Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the third quarter worth $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 1.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Inc is a China-based provider of cloud-based virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) solutions for the entertainment, theme park and location-based industries. The company’s core offerings include a software-as-a-service platform that powers interactive VR arcades, immersive theaters and digital theme parks. Through its integrated system, Blue Hat delivers both hardware and software, enabling venue operators to manage content distribution, user access and real-time analytics via a centralized cloud infrastructure.

Blue Hat’s product suite spans VR headsets, motion-sensor equipment and proprietary interactive game titles.

See Also

