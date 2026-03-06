Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.63 and traded as high as $32.62. Mid Penn Bancorp shares last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 139,760 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPB shares. Weiss Ratings raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Down 2.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $740.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.04%.The firm had revenue of $61.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 254.0%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 35.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 35.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 416.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, serving as the parent of Mid Penn Bank. As a full-service financial institution, Mid Penn Bank operates a network of branches across central Pennsylvania, delivering retail and commercial banking services to individuals, families and businesses in its regional markets.

Through its banking subsidiary, the company offers a broad range of deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside consumer and commercial lending solutions.

