Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for JD.com (JD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for JD.com (NASDAQ: JD):

3/6/2026 – JD.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG.

3/6/2026 – JD.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark Co..

3/5/2026 – JD.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Bank of America Corporation. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2026 – JD.com had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2026 – JD.com was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

2/21/2026 – JD.com was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

1/26/2026 – JD.com had its price target lowered by Bank of America Corporation from $38.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – JD.com had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – JD.com was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 396.0%. This is a boost from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. JD.com’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com’s business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

