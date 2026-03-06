Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.81 and last traded at $28.91. Approximately 1,601,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,932,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Northland Securities set a $37.00 price objective on Teradata in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.49 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 7.82%.The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Teradata has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,429.08. This trade represents a 44.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lake Lp Lynrock sold 61,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $2,497,577.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,354,676 shares in the company, valued at $376,899,896.04. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 2,132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1,162.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 64.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata’s product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

