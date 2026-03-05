YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ) Plans Dividend of $0.07

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0671 per share on Friday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a 20.7% increase from YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of YQQQ stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,122. YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $19.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50.

About YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (YQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide current income and inverse exposure to the NASDAQ 100 Index, with a cap on potential gains. The fund pursues its objective through an actively managed synthetic covered put strategy, using US Treasurys as collateral YQQQ was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

