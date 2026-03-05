YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ) Plans Dividend of $0.07

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0671 per share on Friday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a 20.7% increase from YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of YQQQ stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,122. YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $19.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50.
About YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF
