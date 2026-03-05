Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Charles Lacey Compton III Sells 73,206 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Lacey Compton III sold 73,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $1,532,933.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 875,831 shares in the company, valued at $18,339,901.14. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Charles Lacey Compton III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Thursday, February 19th, Charles Lacey Compton III sold 14,797 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $279,367.36.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Charles Lacey Compton III sold 12,916 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $226,417.48.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Charles Lacey Compton III sold 4,638 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $40,860.78.

On Friday, January 16th, Charles Lacey Compton III sold 9,044 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $82,029.08.

Fastly Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.44. 11,823,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,231,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 0.88. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $21.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. William Blair upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. DA Davidson set a $13.00 target price on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FSLY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi raised its holdings in Fastly by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter valued at approximately $837,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 466,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Fastly by 963.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 55,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 7.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,302,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 165,937 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform designed to accelerate, secure and enable modern digital experiences. The company offers a suite of services including a content delivery network (CDN), edge compute, load balancing, web application firewall (WAF) and DDoS protection. Fastly’s real-time architecture allows customers to seamlessly deploy software logic at the network edge, reducing latency by bringing applications and content closer to end users.

Founded in 2011 by Artur Bergman, Fastly has evolved from a pure-play CDN provider into a comprehensive edge cloud platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.