Crystal Amber (LON:CRS) Trading Down 8.5% – Time to Sell?

Crystal Amber (LON:CRS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 112.04 and last traded at GBX 112.04. 18,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 47,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.45.

Crystal Amber Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £67.73 million, a PE ratio of -54.94 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 122.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 134.32.

About Crystal Amber

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of mid-cap companies having market capitalizations between £100 million and £1,000 million. It employs an activist approach with a focus on such factors as replacement value, cash generation ability, balance sheet strength, and meetings with management to create its portfolio.

See Also

