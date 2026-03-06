Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Nano Magic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.2199 and last traded at $0.2199. Approximately 694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2213.

Nano Magic Stock Down 42.7%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 56.40.

About Nano Magic

Nano Magic Ltd, trading on OTCMKTS under the symbol NMGX, is a nanotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of self-healing protective coatings. The company’s core offering is a proprietary polymer-based nano-coating designed to repair and conceal light scratches, scuffs and minor surface damage on glass, plastic, ceramic and metal substrates. By leveraging dynamic polymer chain movement at the nanoscale, the treatment restores surfaces to near-original appearance with minimal user intervention.

Nano Magic’s product portfolio includes do-it-yourself application kits for consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets and smartwatches, as well as bulk coating solutions tailored for original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket service providers.

