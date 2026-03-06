NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 179,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 357,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

In related news, Director Brian Mitts sold 14,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $60,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT) is a real estate investment trust focused on building a diversified portfolio of commercial properties across the United States. Since commencing operations through its initial public offering in mid-2021, the company has pursued an opportunistic strategy, targeting value-add and well-located assets in key growth markets. Its investment mandate spans multiple property types, including multifamily residential, office, industrial, retail and hospitality, with an emphasis on generating sustainable income and potential for capital appreciation.

The trust is externally managed by NexPoint Advisors, L.P., a real estate investment firm with a track record of sourcing, underwriting and asset-managing commercial properties.

