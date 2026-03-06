Ocean Park International ETF (NASDAQ:DUKX) Trading Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

Ocean Park International ETF (NASDAQ:DUKX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.06 and last traded at $27.46. Approximately 22,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 411% from the average daily volume of 4,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.

Ocean Park International ETF Stock Down 2.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30.

Get Ocean Park International ETF alerts:

Ocean Park International ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. This is an increase from Ocean Park International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Ocean Park International ETF Company Profile

The Ocean Park International ETF (DUKX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that tactically allocates across international equity ETFs. The fund seeks to provide total return while mitigating downside risk DUKX was launched on Jul 10, 2024 and is issued by Ocean Park.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Park International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Park International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.