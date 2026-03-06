Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOODO) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.12 and last traded at $20.12. Approximately 5,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 11,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties across the United States. The company focuses primarily on single-tenant, net-leased office and industrial facilities, seeking long-term contractual cash flows from creditworthy tenants. Its investment strategy emphasizes free-standing assets located in markets with stable economic fundamentals and limited new supply.

Since its formation in 2003, Gladstone Commercial has pursued a disciplined growth approach, funding new acquisitions through a combination of equity raises, debt financing and proceeds from property dispositions.

