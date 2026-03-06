Newbury Street Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBST) Stock Price Down 26.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Get Free Report) were down 26.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

Newbury Street Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84.

Newbury Street Acquisition Company Profile

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: NBST) is a Delaware‐incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company launched its initial public offering in early 2021, raising capital through the sale of units comprised of one share of common stock and a fraction of a warrant. Until it completes a business combination, Newbury Street Acquisition maintains its trust account and evaluates potential acquisition opportunities.

As a SPAC sponsor, Newbury Street Acquisition focuses on identifying target companies primarily within North America across sectors such as technology, consumer products, industrial services and healthcare.

