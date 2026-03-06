JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Shares Down 8.3% – Should You Sell?

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) was down 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.4850 and last traded at $6.4850. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

JD Health International Trading Down 5.2%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99.

About JD Health International

JD Health International, Inc is a leading online healthcare services platform affiliated with JD.com. Through its digital ecosystem, the company provides consumers with a comprehensive array of medical and wellness offerings, including internet-based medical consultations, prescription drug sales, health insurance referrals and digital health management tools.

Operating primarily in Mainland China, JD Health leverages JD.com’s extensive logistics and supply-chain infrastructure to deliver prescription and over-the-counter medications directly to consumers in both urban and rural areas.

