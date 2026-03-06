Big Tree Cloud (NASDAQ:DSY) and ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) Critical Analysis

Big Tree Cloud (NASDAQ:DSY – Get Free Report) and ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Big Tree Cloud and ARKO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Big Tree Cloud alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Tree Cloud N/A N/A N/A ARKO 0.30% 8.58% 0.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Big Tree Cloud and ARKO”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Tree Cloud $2.56 million 7.05 -$32.53 million N/A N/A ARKO $7.64 billion 0.09 $22.74 million $0.14 44.79

ARKO has higher revenue and earnings than Big Tree Cloud.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Big Tree Cloud and ARKO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Tree Cloud 1 0 0 0 1.00 ARKO 1 2 1 1 2.40

ARKO has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.64%. Given ARKO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ARKO is more favorable than Big Tree Cloud.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.2% of Big Tree Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of ARKO shares are held by institutional investors. 34.1% of Big Tree Cloud shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of ARKO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Big Tree Cloud has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARKO has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ARKO beats Big Tree Cloud on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Big Tree Cloud

(Get Free Report)

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited manufactures and sells personal care products and other consumer goods. The company is based in Shenzhen, China. Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Ploutos Group Limited.

About ARKO

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards. Its GPMP segment supplies fuel to retail and wholesale segments. The company is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Big Tree Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Tree Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.