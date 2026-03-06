Decoy Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DCOY) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, March 9th

Decoy Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DCOY – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, March 9th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, March 6th.

Decoy Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOY traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,204. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.30. Decoy Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DCOY shares. Wall Street Zen raised Decoy Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Decoy Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell (e)” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Decoy Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Decoy Therapeutics Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma. The company also offers SP-3164, a small molecular protein degrader for the treatment of hematological and solid tumors. It has a strategic partnership with The University of Utah Research Foundation for the exclusive license with respect to patent rights protecting SP-2577 and related compounds; HLB Life Sciences to develop, produce, manufacture, use, and sell the drug in South Korea; and Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas for product development activities, as well as a research partnership with the Cancer Epigenetics Institute at Fox Chase Cancer Center to identify new indications and biomarkers for SP-2577.

