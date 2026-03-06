NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Announces Earnings Results

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $1.45, FiscalAI reports.

NextCure Price Performance

NXTC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.76. 76,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,617. NextCure has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. The company has a market cap of $44.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded NextCure to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised NextCure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextCure

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in NextCure in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextCure by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Cable Car Capital LP increased its stake in shares of NextCure by 13.1% during the second quarter. Cable Car Capital LP now owns 758,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 88,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NextCure by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel immune modulators for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. Leveraging its proprietary Therapeutic Discovery Engine (TDE™), the company aims to identify, validate and optimize new targets in the immune response pathway. NextCure’s research platform integrates large‐scale proteomics and functional genomics to accelerate the progression of promising therapeutic candidates from early discovery through clinical development.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple product candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

