Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:AGGA)

Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:AGGA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Friday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.
Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AGGA traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $25.27. 3,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,753. Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36.
About Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.