Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:AGGA)

Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:AGGA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Friday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGGA traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $25.27. 3,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,753. Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36.

About Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF

EA Series Trust – Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Empowered Funds, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC and Astor Investment Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests directly and through other funds in U.S. Treasuries and other debt securities issued by the U.S. Government and its agencies and instrumentalities, corporate bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, municipal bonds, and high-yield bonds.

