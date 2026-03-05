Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Trading Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.5250 and last traded at $1.59. 1,253,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,447,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Auto Trader Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Trading Down 1.3%

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.77.

(Get Free Report)

Auto Trader Group plc is a digital automotive marketplace operating primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Through its flagship consumer-facing website and mobile applications, the company connects private buyers and sellers with franchised and independent motor dealers. It facilitates the listing of new and used vehicles, offering rich multimedia adverts that include photos, video walk-arounds, and detailed specifications.

In addition to its core marketplace, Auto Trader provides a suite of value-added services for both consumers and dealer partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.