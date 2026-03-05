TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Shares Down 2.7% – Should You Sell?

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €15.96 and last traded at €16.09. Approximately 560,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 416,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.54.

TAG Immobilien Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €14.57 and a 200-day moving average of €14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.04.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008. TAG Immobilien AG was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

