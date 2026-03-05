Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Stock Price Up 9.2% – Should You Buy?

Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $155.00 and last traded at $155.00. 155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.35 and its 200 day moving average is $112.44.

Exail Technologies is a provider of robotic and autonomous systems serving defense, maritime and industrial markets. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), unmanned surface vessels (USVs) and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), as well as advanced sensor payloads and mission software. These systems support applications such as seabed mapping, environmental monitoring, pipeline inspection and mine countermeasure operations.

At the core of Exail’s offering is a suite of autonomy frameworks and command-and-control software that enables remote mission planning, real-time data processing and adaptive navigation in challenging environments.

