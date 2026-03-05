Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.49 and last traded at $41.26. Approximately 34,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 35,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.19.
Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Sustained spike in oil prices increases the prospect of higher activity for oilfield services (drilling, completions, midstream work), which is structurally supportive for PXJ’s holdings. Oil Prices Surge, Stocks Fall on Widening Iran War
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and forecasters are raising price targets for Brent/WTI amid Strait of Hormuz disruption fears, which supports longer-term service demand and drilling economics. UBS raises average Brent price forecasts for first quarter, full year 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Americas’ heavy crude prices hitting multi‑year highs favors service providers that handle heavy/oily grades and could spur more activity for refiners and transport — a tailwind for PXJ components. Americas heavy crude prices hit multi-year highs as Iran conflict disrupts oil markets
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. lease auctions (e.g., Cook Inlet) and ongoing demand for alternative supplies (Venezuelan cargoes) highlight potential near‑term spending opportunities for service firms. US to auction oil and gas drilling rights in Alaska’s Cook Inlet
- Neutral Sentiment: Some traders are taking profits after the rally and short‑term technicals show pullbacks — this can temporarily mute upside for services even if fundamentals improve. Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Prices Retreat From Session Highs
- Neutral Sentiment: U.S. officials (Treasury/Treasury Secretary comments) say markets remain well supplied and are planning measures to support Gulf trade — these announcements could ease supply fears but the timing and details create uncertainty. US Treasury Secretary Bessent says oil market well supplied amid Iran war
- Negative Sentiment: The White House/Treasury is weighing market interventions, including potential action in the oil‑futures market — measures that could cap or reverse price gains and reduce the services upside. US weighs oil futures market action to combat rising energy prices – WH official
- Negative Sentiment: Broader risk‑off: equity markets are falling as the Iran war widens and inflation/central‑banking concerns resurface — this drives selling pressure on ETFs like PXJ even if oil prices rise. Middle East conflict poses fresh test to central banks as oil shock fuels inflation
Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Stock Down 1.8%
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $54.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.02.
Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of US companies in the oil and gas services sector that are weighted in tiers. The index uses a multi-factor methodology to select holdings. PXJ was launched on Oct 26, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
