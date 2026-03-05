Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.49 and last traded at $41.26. Approximately 34,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 35,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.19.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $54.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXJ. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of US companies in the oil and gas services sector that are weighted in tiers. The index uses a multi-factor methodology to select holdings. PXJ was launched on Oct 26, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

