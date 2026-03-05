Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. $WLDN

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,075,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 229,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Willdan Group worth $103,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the third quarter worth $1,845,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter worth $438,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Willdan Group by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WLDN shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Willdan Group from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willdan Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Willdan Group Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $83.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.87. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $89.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.50 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. Willdan Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc provides energy efficiency, infrastructure engineering, and technical consulting services to a diverse range of public and private sector clients. The company works with utilities, municipalities, state and federal agencies, and commercial enterprises to design, implement, and manage programs that promote sustainable energy use, grid modernization, and resilient infrastructure. Willdan’s offerings span program design and implementation, energy audits, measurement and verification, and project management for both new construction and retrofit initiatives.

Core services include energy advisory and engineering solutions, including feasibility studies, facility commissioning and retro-commissioning, $0 down financing for energy projects, and demand response program development.

