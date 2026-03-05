Orcam Financial Group Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Orcam Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,196,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 99,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 40,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Alpha Advisors LLC VA grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Advisors LLC VA now owns 2,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:XOM opened at $149.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.61. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $159.60. The firm has a market cap of $624.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 61.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on XOM

More Exxon Mobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $339,313.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 18,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,955.28. This represents a 10.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 16,380 shares of company stock worth $2,227,734 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.