Nano Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, Nano has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $72.97 million and $423.77 thousand worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,883.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.98 or 0.00633858 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00012329 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.14 or 0.00503736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00076811 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.29 or 0.00320082 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00012050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedInThe official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

