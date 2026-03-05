Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 687,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 291,705 shares.The stock last traded at $26.36 and had previously closed at $26.12.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Up 1.1%

The firm has a market cap of $743.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.36.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 513.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 114,965 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 28.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket. The proceeds from the offering of Shares are invested in the Master Fund.

