KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday. The company traded as high as C$10.98 and last traded at C$10.86, with a volume of 2558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.25.

KP Tissue Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a market capitalization of C$108.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.95.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.4398964 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KP Tissue news, Director Michel Manseau sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.41, for a total value of C$31,230.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KP Tissue

(Get Free Report)

KP Tissue Inc operates as a holding company. The firm produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, paper towels, and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

