Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.98 and last traded at C$2.95, with a volume of 199595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Rubellite Energy Trading Up 1.0%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$274.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

Rubellite Energy Inc is a Canadian energy company. It is focused on Clearwater oil exploration and development utilizing multi-lateral horizontal drilling technology. The Clearwater is a high rate of return play with compelling economics at current forward market prices for Western Canadian Select crude oil.

