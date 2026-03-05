Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,082,804 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the January 29th total of 4,015,936 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,673,925 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,673,925 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,270. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $61.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

