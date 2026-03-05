Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Short Interest Up 25.4% in February

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 27,989 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the January 29th total of 22,320 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,606 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,606 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EJAN traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $34.43. 5,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,588. The firm has a market cap of $124.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.76. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $35.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 53.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 133,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 46,468 shares in the last quarter. BFI Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 76,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 33,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,072,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. EJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

