First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Down 17.3% in February

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 61,327 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the January 29th total of 74,178 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,964 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 417,964 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 1.4%
FTCS stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.29. 370,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,532. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $99.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.91.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.2607 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Capital Strength ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.