First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Down 17.3% in February

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 61,327 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the January 29th total of 74,178 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,964 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 417,964 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 1.4%

FTCS stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.29. 370,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,532. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $99.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.91.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.2607 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 93.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 263.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

