Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 58,676 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the January 29th total of 71,280 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,011 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,011 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Strawberry Fields REIT Trading Down 2.3%

NYSEAMERICAN STRW traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.80. 2,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.38. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44.

Get Strawberry Fields REIT alerts:

Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. Strawberry Fields REIT had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Strawberry Fields REIT will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Strawberry Fields REIT Announces Dividend

Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Strawberry Fields REIT’s payout ratio is 125.49%.

(Get Free Report)

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 109 healthcare facilities comprise 99 skilled nursing facilities, eight assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.