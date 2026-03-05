Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 407.50.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 390 price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LON RTO traded up GBX 54.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 479.60. 256,248,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,798,645. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 457.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 418.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of £12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.49. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 306 and a 1 year high of GBX 483.30.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers. The company provides hygiene services, including the provision and maintenance of products, such as soap and hand sanitizer dispensers, hand dryers, air care and purification, cubicle and surface sanitizers, feminine hygiene units, toilet paper dispensers, and floor protection mats.

