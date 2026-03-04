Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GBAB)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance

GBAB opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.34. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $15.94.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE: GBAB) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a statutory trust. The trust’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors access to a diversified portfolio of taxable municipal securities and high-quality corporate debt instruments. As an externally managed vehicle, GBAB provides market participants with a convenient way to seek income and potential capital appreciation through a single exchange-listed security.

The fund’s primary investment strategy focuses on taxable municipal bonds issued by state and local governments across the United States.

