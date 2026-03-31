ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 760,995 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the February 26th total of 624,486 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,773 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ScanSource Stock Down 0.5%

SCSC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.88. 193,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,216. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $770.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.22.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $766.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.46 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.44%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ScanSource

In other ScanSource news, Director Charles Alexander Mathis purchased 6,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,713.60. This represents a 31.93% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 21,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $757,146.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 161,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,482.64. This represents a 11.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in ScanSource by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 26,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ScanSource

ScanSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc is a global provider of technology products and solutions designed to help businesses enhance operational efficiency and customer engagement. The company specializes in the distribution of point-of-sale (POS) systems, barcode and data capture devices, networking and communications equipment, and value-added software and cloud services. By combining hardware, software and professional services, ScanSource supports channel partners in delivering end-to-end solutions across multiple industries, including retail, hospitality, healthcare and logistics.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource has built a broad international footprint, serving customers throughout North, Central and South America as well as Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.