Critical Contrast: Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) versus Bluemount (NASDAQ:BMHL)

Bluemount (NASDAQ:BMHL – Get Free Report) and Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bluemount and Chime Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluemount 1 0 0 0 1.00 Chime Financial 1 5 11 2 2.74

Chime Financial has a consensus price target of $32.28, indicating a potential upside of 85.40%. Given Chime Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chime Financial is more favorable than Bluemount.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluemount $6.89 million 12.53 $1.29 million N/A N/A Chime Financial $2.19 billion 3.06 -$1.01 billion ($7.56) -2.30

This table compares Bluemount and Chime Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bluemount has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chime Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Bluemount and Chime Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluemount N/A N/A N/A Chime Financial -46.18% -70.90% -51.97%

About Bluemount

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We, through our operating subsidiaries, are a Hong Kong-based consulting and advisory and financial services provider, as well as trader of commodities such as luxury timepieces. For the six months ended September 30, 2024, approximately 70.92% of our total revenue was derived from provision of consulting and advisory services, approximately 26.08% was derived from trading of commodities such as luxury timepieces and approximately 3.00% derived from financial services. For the years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, approximately 57.05% and 77.50% of our total revenue was derived from provision of consulting and advisory services, respectively; approximately 40.45% and 19.27% of our total revenue was derived from trading of commodities such as luxury timepieces, respectively; whereas financial services (namely underwriting and placing services, securities dealing and brokerage services, and asset management services) in the aggregate only accounted for 2.50% and 3.23% of our total revenue, respectively. Therefore, we consider our consulting and advisory services the most material business line in our business. Consulting and Advisory Services Through Bluemount Capital, we provide comprehensive consulting and advisory services on business development strategies to our diverse clientele. The core focus of our offerings lies in proactively seeking and evaluating suitable transaction projects which can contribute to the growth and diversification of clients’ business. We are dedicated to helping organizations manage changes and mitigate risks. provide comprehensive consulting and advisory services on business development strategies to our diverse clientele. The core focus of the company’s offerings lies in proactively seeking and evaluating suitable transaction projects which can contribute to the growth and diversification of clients’ business. Individually, our service is staffed with experts recognized for the depth of their knowledge and a track record of making an impact. Collectively, we offer a comprehensive suite of services designed to assist clients across the business cycle, from proactive risk management to business development strategies for dynamic business environments. We work closely with our clients to help them anticipate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities arising from factors such as the economy, financial and credit markets, governmental legislation and regulation, and litigation. We provide our clients with expert advice and solutions involving business transformation, strategy, transactions, and financial communications. Our experienced professionals are acknowledged leaders in their chosen field not only for their level of knowledge and understanding, but for their ability to structure practical workable solutions to complex issues and real-world problems. For the six months ended September 30, 2024, approximately 70.92% of our total revenue was derived from provision of consulting and advisory services. For the years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, approximately 57.05% and 77.50% of our total revenue was derived from provision of consulting and advisory services, respectively. Generally, we provide consulting and advisory business for the following segments: · Corporate Finance; and · Strategic Communications. Corporate Finance Our Corporate Finance segment focuses on the strategic, operational, financial, transactional and capital needs of our clients. In additional, we offer services in seeking suitable transaction projects for the development or diversification; and (ii) seeking suitable business partners/investors for our clients for fund raising projects. Our clients include companies, boards of directors, and as well as other parties-in-interest. We deliver a wide range of services centered around three core offerings: Business Transformation, Strategy and Transactions. Business Transformation: We provide independent business transformation expertise to help drive change across the enterprise, enhance performance, build sustainable growth and value and foster a culture of excellence, which are limited to the following offerings: (i) enterprise transformation; (ii) revenue & operations; and (iii) technology transformation. Strategy: We deliver tangible value throughout the entire strategy-to-execution journey for corporations, private equity and debt investors and mid-market companies from our industry-specialized strategy practice, which are limited to the following offerings: (i) commercial diligence; (ii) cost transformation; (iii) merger & acquisition (“M&A”) strategy; and (iv) organization and governance. Transactions: We provide services that help clients strategize, structure, conduct diligence, integrate, carve-out, value and communicate around business transactions, which are limited to the following offerings: (i) diligence (financial, information technology and regulatory); (ii) merger integration; and (iii) strategic alternatives. Strategic Communications Our Strategic Communications segment develops and executes communications strategies to help management teams and boards of directors manage change and mitigate risk surrounding transformational and disruptive events, including transactions, investigations, disputes, crises, regulation and legislation. We deliver our strategic communications offering through financial communications. Financial Communications: We design and provide communications strategies to help business leaders deliver consistent and credible narratives to raise capital, engage with investors and navigate transitional business events, which are limited to the following offerings: (i) M&A communications; (ii) financial issues; and (iii) corporate governance. Commodity Trading For the six months ended September 30, 2024, approximately 26.08% was derived from trading of commodities such as luxury timepieces. For the years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, approximately 40.45% and 19.27% of our total revenue was derived from trading of luxury timepieces, respectively. We operate a subsidiary, namely Bluemount Commodities, dedicated to the trading of luxury branded timepieces, where we source, buy, and sell prestigious timepieces. Bluemount Commodities is involved in the trading of brand-new luxury branded timepieces. Our business model revolves around sourcing these watches from individuals or corporate entities and subsequently reselling them to consumers in Hong Kong. We specialize in procuring hard-to-get, rare and luxury timepieces and offering them to the discerning market of luxury timepiece enthusiasts in the region. Bluemount Commodities serves as a reliable intermediary, ensuring that these sought-after watches reach the hands of eager consumers in Hong Kong. Bluemount Commodities employs a distribution strategy centered on direct offline sales conducted from our office (no physical retail store), complemented by an enhanced online presence for showcasing timepiece collection and facilitating inquiries from potential clients. We focus on cultivating exclusive corporate relationships, offering personalized sourcing services for unique timepieces, and leveraging customer relationship management tools to provide tailored experiences. Additionally, Bluemount Commodities engages in networking within the luxury timepiece industry to expand their reach. In 2023 and 2024, Bluemount Commodities strategically limited the number of corporate customers to provide a personalized and tailored service, ensuring high quality standards and efficient resource allocation. The customer base comprises entirely of corporate entities. Most of the revenue we make comes from selling to one important customer, Prince Luxury Limited who is a private company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability. Prince Luxury Limited engages in the business of trading of timepieces. The demand from this customer has been strong since December 2021, helping us maintain stable trading revenue and showing that they will probably keep buying from us. This focused approach, coupled with a restrained marketing and promotion budget due to fewer customers, allowed us to prioritize customer satisfaction, manage growth sustainably, and strategically position ourselves as a premium service provider in the luxury timepiece market in Hong Kong. As we continue to expand our luxury timepiece trading endeavors, we remain resolute in our dedication to maintaining the same level of excellence and integrity that defines our primary financial services. The dual facets of our business complement one another, providing us with insights that enrich our understanding of both financial markets and the luxury sector. Financial Services In our financial services segment, we are principally engaged in the provision of (i) underwriting and placing services; (ii) securities dealing and brokerage services under Bluemount Securities; and (iii) asset management services under Bluemount Asset Management. Bluemount Securities is licensed to conduct Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 4 (advising on securities) regulated activities under the SFO in Hong Kong, and Bluemount Asset Management, is licensed to conduct Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities under the SFO in Hong Kong. Bluemount Securities is the Stock Exchange Participant and holds one Stock Exchange Trading Right, and also a participant of the HKSCC. The table below sets forth the licenses obtained by our Operating Subsidiaries under the jurisdiction of Hong Kong: License type and trading right Entity name HKSFC Type 1 License — Dealing in securities Bluemount Securities HKSFC Type 4 License — Advising on securities Bluemount Securities HKSFC Type 9 License — Asset management Bluemount Asset Management Stock Exchange Participants (Participant ID: 02054) Bluemount Securities HKSCC Participants (Participant ID: B02054) Bluemount Securities Underwriting and Placing Services: acting as (i) book runner, lead manager, or underwriter of listing applicants in IPOs or other fundraising activities; and (ii) placing agent of listed companies in connection with their issuance or sale of securities, in return for underwriting and/or placing commission. We also charge investors a brokerage commission when they subscribe for or acquire securities in respect of offerings of listed issuers who engaged us to provide placing and underwriting services in respect of the relevant securities. For the six months ended September 30, 2024, no revenue derived underwriting and placement commissions. Our revenue derived from our placing and underwriting services accounted for 0% and 1.32% of our total revenue for the years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Securities Dealing and Brokerage Services: providing securities dealing and brokerage services for trading in securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and in other overseas markets. We act as an intermediary between buyers and sellers of securities listed on the Main Board and GEM of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and facilitate our clients’ trading of securities listed on selected overseas stock exchanges, including the United States, in return for brokerage commission income. Ancillary to our securities brokerage and dealing services, we provide nominee services, custodian services, scrip handling services and handling services for corporate actions to our brokerage clients. At the same time, we also facilitate the subscriptions to IPOs and secondary placings, either conducted by Hong Kong issuers who engage our placing and underwriting services or conducted by other financial services providers in Hong Kong. For the six months ended September 30, 2024, approximately 1.92% of our total revenue was derived from securities dealing and brokerage services. For the years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, 0.17% and 0.08% of our total revenue was derived from securities dealing and brokerage services. Asset Management Services: offering discretionary account management and fund management services that cater to different investment objectives of our clients, through Bluemount Asset Management. Our asset management services accounted for 1.08% of our total revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2024 and 2.33% and 1.83% of our total revenue for the years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. We plan to keep our business growing by strengthening our securities brokerage, underwriting and placement services and develop our asset management business and margin financing services. Our diversified business portfolio allows us to create synergies between our business lines under our financial services business segment, generate new business opportunities for each financial services business segment and provide integrated financial services to clients. As we continue to expand our luxury timepiece trading endeavors, we remain resolute in our dedication to maintaining the same level of excellence and integrity that defines our primary financial services. The dual facets of our business complement one another, providing us with insights that enrich our understanding of both financial markets and the luxury sector. Our principal office are located in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Chime Financial

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Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances. All account balances are held at partner banks and protected by applicable regulatory safeguards to ensure funds remain secure and accessible.

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