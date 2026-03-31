FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Short Interest Update

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 82,873 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the February 26th total of 63,163 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,572 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

FS Bancorp Price Performance

FS Bancorp stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.10. 13,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,551. The firm has a market cap of $293.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.50. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.61 and a 12 month high of $44.22.

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FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 15.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

FSBW has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on FS Bancorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FS Bancorp

Institutional Trading of FS Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in FS Bancorp by 1,852.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 489.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: FSBW) is a bank holding company headquartered in Illinois that provides community banking services in the Midwestern United States. Through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market instruments, certificates of deposit and online banking platforms.

On the lending side, FS Bancorp extends commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage financing, consumer credit and agricultural lending.

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