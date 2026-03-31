iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Short Interest Down 25.5% in March

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,931 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the February 26th total of 5,277 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,452 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:RXI traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $181.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,411. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.04 and a 200 day moving average of $204.08. The stock has a market cap of $244.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $155.32 and a 12-month high of $213.77.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,061,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the consumer discretionary sector of the economy and that S&P believes are important to global markets.

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