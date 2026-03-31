FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LQTI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LQTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,693 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the February 26th total of 25,193 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,495 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQTI. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period.

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FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF Stock Performance

LQTI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,800. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09. FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

About FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF

The FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF (LQTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation through a synthetic long exposure to the iShares iBoxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) and a partial covered call strategy. It seeks an annual rate of approximately 5% over LQDs current annual yield. LQTI was launched on Feb 12, 2025 and is issued by First Trust.

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