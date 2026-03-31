Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF (NASDAQ:QQQP) Short Interest Up 22.9% in March

Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF (NASDAQ:QQQP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,068 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the February 26th total of 869 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,855 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF Price Performance

QQQP traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104. Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Quarterly ETF has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $190.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.96 and its 200-day moving average is $172.89.

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The Tradr 2X Long Triple Q Quarterly ETF (QQQP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x exposure to the Invesco QQQ Trusts (ticker: QQQ-US) quarterly price returns through swap agreements with major global financial institutions. QQQP was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Tradr.

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