Contrasting Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) and Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) and Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Teradyne and Brother Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradyne 0 6 10 1 2.71 Brother Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Teradyne presently has a consensus target price of $275.53, suggesting a potential downside of 0.30%. Given Teradyne’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Teradyne is more favorable than Brother Industries.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradyne 17.37% 22.68% 16.19% Brother Industries 6.19% 7.84% 5.88%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teradyne and Brother Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Teradyne and Brother Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradyne $3.19 billion 13.56 $554.05 million $3.48 79.41 Brother Industries $5.76 billion 0.81 $361.54 million $2.88 12.64

Teradyne has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brother Industries. Brother Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teradyne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Teradyne pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Brother Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Teradyne pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brother Industries pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Teradyne has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.8% of Teradyne shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Teradyne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Teradyne has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brother Industries has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teradyne beats Brother Industries on 16 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teradyne

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Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications. This segment also provides FLEX test platform systems; J750 test system to address the volume semiconductor devices, including microcontrollers; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and DRAM; and ETS platform for semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets. It serves integrated device manufacturers that integrate the fabrication of silicon wafers into their business; fabless companies that outsource the manufacturing of silicon wafers; foundries; and semiconductor assembly and test providers. The System Test segment offers defense/aerospace test instrumentation and systems; storage and system level test systems; and circuit-board test and inspection systems. The Wireless Test segment provides wireless test solutions for silicon validation, wireless module manufacturing, and wireless end device manufacturing under the LitePoint brand. This segment also offers IQxel-MX and IQxel-MW7G series products for edge measurement performance in the manufacturing of connectivity products; IQxstream-5G and IQgig-5G family products to support 4G and 5G technologies; and IQgig-UWB+ for certification and manufacturing test support for ultra wideband products. The Robotics segment provides collaborative robotic arms, autonomous mobile robots, and advanced robotic control software for manufacturing, logistics, and industrial customers. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts.

About Brother Industries

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Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments. The Printing & Solutions segment offers inkjet printers; all-in-one black-and-white and color laser printers; scanners; and labeling systems, and label and mobile printers. The Machinery segment offers industrial sewing machines, machine tools, and garment printers. The Domino segment offers coding and marking equipment, and digital printing equipment. The Nissei segment provides gearmotors, high stiffness reducers, and gears. The Personal & Home segment provides sewing and cutting machines, sewing and embroidery machines, and commercial embroidery machines. The Network & Contents segment provides online karaoke systems and applications for smartphones/tablets, as well as content, nursing care, and video viewing services; and manages karaoke clubs. The company was formerly known as Nippon Sewing Machine Manufacturing Co. and changed its name to Brother Industries, Ltd. in 1962. Brother Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

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