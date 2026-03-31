Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) vs. Ageas (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Critical Survey

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) and Ageas (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Principal Financial Group and Ageas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Financial Group 7.58% 16.09% 0.57% Ageas N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Principal Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Principal Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Financial Group $15.63 billion 1.22 $1.19 billion $5.27 16.74 Ageas $14.68 billion 0.92 $1.21 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Principal Financial Group and Ageas”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ageas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Principal Financial Group.

Risk and Volatility

Principal Financial Group has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ageas has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Principal Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Ageas pays an annual dividend of $2.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Principal Financial Group pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Principal Financial Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Principal Financial Group and Ageas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Financial Group 1 7 2 0 2.10 Ageas 0 1 1 0 2.50

Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $94.22, indicating a potential upside of 6.79%. Given Principal Financial Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Principal Financial Group is more favorable than Ageas.

Summary

Principal Financial Group beats Ageas on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Principal Financial Group

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Principal Financial Group, Inc. provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides a portfolio of asset accumulation products and services for retirement savings and income. It offers products and services for defined contribution plans, including 401(k) and 403(b) plans, defined benefit pension plans, nonqualified executive benefit plans, employee stock ownership plans, equity compensation, and pension risk transfer services; individual retirement accounts; investment only products; and mutual funds, individual variable annuities, and bank products. The Principal Global Investors segment provides equity, fixed income, real estate, and other alternative investments, as well as asset allocation, stable value management, and other structured investment strategies. The Principal International segment offers pension accumulation products and services, mutual funds, asset management, income annuities, and life insurance accumulation products, as well as voluntary savings plans in Brazil, Chile, Mexico, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, India, and Southeast Asia. The U.S. Insurance Solutions segment provides specialty benefits, such as group dental and vision insurance, group life insurance, and group and individual disability insurance, as well as administers group dental, disability, and vision benefits; and individual life insurance products comprising universal, variable universal, indexed universal, and term life insurance products in the United States. It also offers insurance solutions for small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, as well as executives. Principal Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is based in Des Moines, Iowa.

About Ageas

(Get Free Report)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property. The company serves private individuals, as well as small, medium-sized, and large companies through independent brokers and the bank channels. ageas SA/NV was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

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