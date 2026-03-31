Short Interest in John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCP) Drops By 34.0%

John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,096 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the February 26th total of 22,868 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,479 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHCP. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,456,000. Finally, Coign Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after buying an additional 43,833 shares during the last quarter.

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John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JHCP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 60,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,777. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50. John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $26.14.

About John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF

The John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF (JHCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed with a focus on a diversified bond portfolio, which includes a potential 20% allocation to high-yield bonds. The fund aims for a high level of current income while also considering ESG factors in its investment analysis JHCP was launched on Dec 18, 2024 and is issued by John Hancock.

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