Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,406,526 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the February 26th total of 1,802,734 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,298,511 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Banco Santander Brasil Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of BSBR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.65. 869,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,873. Banco Santander Brasil has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $7.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

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Banco Santander Brasil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were paid a $0.1001 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander Brasil

In other Banco Santander Brasil news, insider Rafael Abujamra Kappaz sold 31,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $180,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,882.24. The trade was a 47.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Aquamarine Financial Cayman Ltd grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Aquamarine Financial Cayman Ltd now owns 9,770,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,697,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 17.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,957,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 430,531 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,772,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,735,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 21.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 744,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 130,366 shares during the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSBR

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander Brasil SA is the Brazilian unit of Spain-based Grupo Santander and one of the country’s major commercial banks. Headquartered in São Paulo, the bank serves a broad client base across Brazil through an integrated network of branches, ATMs and digital channels. Its shares are represented abroad via American Depositary Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BSBR.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services for retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate clients.

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