Jaguar Animal Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jaguar Animal Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 434,273 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the February 26th total of 327,563 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 662,873 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Jaguar Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.02. Jaguar Animal Health has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on JAGX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jaguar Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Jaguar Animal Health to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jaguar Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Jaguar Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Animal Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the gastrointestinal health of food-producing animals, with an emphasis on swine and poultry. The company’s research and development efforts target common enteric disorders such as post-weaning diarrhea in pigs and clostridial overgrowth in broiler chickens, aiming to provide effective alternatives to traditional antibiotic treatments.

Jaguar Animal Health was formed in early 2019 through the acquisition of the animal health business of Aratana Therapeutics by Actinium Animal Health, followed by a corporate rebranding.

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