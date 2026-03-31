Short Interest in Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) Rises By 22.2%

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,149,811 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the February 26th total of 4,214,082 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,358,612 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hillman Solutions Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.97. 1,140,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,121. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.67.

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Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.60%.The company had revenue of $365.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Amanda Kitzberger sold 11,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $97,855.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 72,605 shares in the company, valued at $601,895.45. The trade was a 13.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 623,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 399,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on HLMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Hillman Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLMN

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

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Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) is a leading provider of hardware and related products to the home improvement, retail, industrial and manufacturing markets. The company’s portfolio encompasses key duplication systems and security solutions, hardware essentials such as fasteners and anchors, signage and labeling products, and outdoor and seasonal items. Hillman’s product offerings are sold through a network of major home improvement retailers, wholesalers, independent distributors and other specialty outlets.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman grew from a family-run enterprise into a global supplier of hardware solutions.

Further Reading

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