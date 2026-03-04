Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Down 1.6%

CCD stock opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ: CCD) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, CCD provides investors access to a portfolio primarily composed of convertible securities, supplemented by fixed-income and equity instruments. By blending the features of bonds and equity, the fund aims to capture upside potential in rising markets while offering downside protection in more volatile conditions.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks, and other hybrid instruments, alongside selective allocations to corporate debt, high-yield securities, common stocks, and derivative overlays.

