Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,626,929 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the February 26th total of 2,145,412 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 855,413 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of HUBG stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.29. 762,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,192. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $53.26.

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Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Hub Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

HUBG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore set a $53.00 price target on Hub Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on HUBG

About Hub Group

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Hub Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HUBG) is a leading supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. Founded in 1971 as Hub City Terminals and renamed Hub Group in 1978, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007. Over the decades, Hub Group has developed a comprehensive multimodal transportation network, leveraging partnerships with major rail carriers and an extensive drayage fleet to offer cost-efficient, sustainable shipping alternatives.

The company operates through two primary segments: Intermodal and Transportation Management.

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