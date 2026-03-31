Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) Short Interest Update

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,647,851 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 26th total of 4,602,127 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,143,751 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Service Corporation International Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:SCI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.56. 951,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,717. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Service Corporation International has a 12-month low of $71.75 and a 12-month high of $86.67.

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Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Corporation International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Service Corporation International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Service Corporation International’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCI. Wall Street Zen downgraded Service Corporation International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Service Corporation International from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Service Corporation International in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Service Corporation International

Insider Activity at Service Corporation International

In other news, CAO Tammy R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $402,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 21,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,713.92. This represents a 18.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $614,999.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,349.56. This represents a 21.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 38.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Service Corporation International by 48.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,474,000 after buying an additional 136,770 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Service Corporation International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Service Corporation International by 309.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Corporation International Company Profile

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Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) is a leading provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services in North America. Through its network of funeral homes, cemeteries, memorial parks and crematoria, the company offers a broad array of end-of-life services, including traditional funeral ceremonies, memorialization, burial and cremation. In addition to core services, SCI provides grief counseling, pre-need planning and merchandise such as caskets, vaults, urns and memorialization products.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Service Corporation International operates more than 1,900 funeral homes, over 450 cemeteries and 40 combination facilities across the United States and Canada.

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