Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Update

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,464 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the February 26th total of 2,150 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,718 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.10. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91.

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Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.19%.The firm had revenue of $5.99 million for the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.27%.

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Chicago Rivet & Machine Co is a Chicago, Illinois–based manufacturer specializing in the design and production of rivets, fasteners and related metal components. The company’s product portfolio includes solid and blind rivets, threaded inserts, screws, bolts, nuts and washers, engineered to meet the requirements of high-precision industrial applications.

Serving a diverse customer base, Chicago Rivet & Machine brings expertise in material selection and heat-treatment processes to deliver fasteners that meet stringent specifications for strength, corrosion resistance and durability.

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