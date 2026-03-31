Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Short Interest Update

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,132,117 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the February 26th total of 1,516,233 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,713,413 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Transce3nd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

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Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA PHYS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.14. 4,002,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,754,200. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $42.07.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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